Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.55 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 72.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,249,000 after buying an additional 552,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,215.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

