Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

