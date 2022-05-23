Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

