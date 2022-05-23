Hovde Group Trims Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Target Price to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,981 shares of company stock valued at $184,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

