Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.16. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $350.96 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

