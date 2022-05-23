Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $2.40

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup to $2.40 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OVID opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 753,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 99,206 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.