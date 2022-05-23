Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.16.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

