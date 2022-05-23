Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

PALI stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Palisade Bio has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

