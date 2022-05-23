Wedbush Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $580.00

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $660.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $478.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.