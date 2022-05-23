Wedbush Trims Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Target Price to $580.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $660.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $478.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

