Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $45.65 on Friday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $3,319,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

