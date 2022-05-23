Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.67.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $45.65 on Friday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $617.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $3,319,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth about $2,031,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
