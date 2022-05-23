Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $70.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of PLCE opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $617.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 178,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

