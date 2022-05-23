Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perficient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $144,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Perficient by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

