Royal Bank of Canada Cuts The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $32.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMR. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

RMR stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $888.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The RMR Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 206,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

