Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.73.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.93. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,989,000 after buying an additional 183,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

