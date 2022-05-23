Citigroup Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.73.

ROST opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $345,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $287,967,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $262,655,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

