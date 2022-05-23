Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $78,167.43 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,404.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.