Insider Selling: United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Director Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in United Fire Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

