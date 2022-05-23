Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Purchases $86,000.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,763,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,941,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 81,970 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

