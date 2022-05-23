Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $75,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $74,555.00.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

