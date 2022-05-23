Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) CEO Padraic L. Spence Sells 33,913 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 33,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $69,182.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,492,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,950.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $1.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,582,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zevia PBC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

