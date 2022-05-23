Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 45,090 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after buying an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $64.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.