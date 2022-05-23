Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,520 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of News by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. News Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

