ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 132,732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 716.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 240,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ThredUp from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $433.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.20.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

