Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,166 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLX opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $48.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

