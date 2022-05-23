Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 597,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Kyndryl at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $2,767,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KD opened at $13.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,254. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

