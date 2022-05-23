Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Global Net Lease worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Global Net Lease by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 93,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GNL. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.