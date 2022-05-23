Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Palomar worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Palomar by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $59.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

