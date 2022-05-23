Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Astec Industries worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Astec Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $44.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

