Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $96.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $165.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.