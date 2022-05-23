Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,356 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.67% of TTM Technologies worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTMI stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

