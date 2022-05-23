Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 276,152 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 2,008.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,033,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $6,601,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $42.16.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.