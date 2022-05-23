Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 75.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

