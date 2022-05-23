Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 156,644 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $24,285,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 279,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 112.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 198,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $51.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,700 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,700 shares of company stock worth $975,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

