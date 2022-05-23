Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.86.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86. Covetrus has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.