Raymond James & Associates Purchases 929 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,052 shares of company stock worth $566,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

