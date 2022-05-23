Morgan Stanley Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $17.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of BASE opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

