Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 50.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.