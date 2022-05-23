Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%.
Remark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
