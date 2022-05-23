RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

RICK has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

NASDAQ RICK opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.42. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.