CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE CAPL opened at $19.49 on Monday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a market cap of $738.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 50.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.26%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

