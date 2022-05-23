Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.23 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

