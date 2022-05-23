StockNews.com Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. DZ Bank lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

