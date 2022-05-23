StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

BWEN stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $31.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

