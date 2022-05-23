Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of Worthington Industries worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Worthington Industries by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.