StockNews.com Lowers Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.53.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.45 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.