Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $847.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $24,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 286,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 237,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

