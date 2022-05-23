Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of PERI stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $847.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $24,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 286,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,591,000 after purchasing an additional 237,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
