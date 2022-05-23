StockNews.com Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,380 shares of company stock worth $10,641,957 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.