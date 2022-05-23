StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.52.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
