StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.52.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares during the last quarter. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

