Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beacon’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, considering solid first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving on a year-over-year basis. The solid results were mainly backed by strong net sales, gross margin expansion and operational improvement. Gross and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) and 270 bps year over year, respectively. Backed by these positives, the company increased its expectation for 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800-850 million. However, supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures and lengthening project cycle times are a concern.”

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.22.

Shares of BECN opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.