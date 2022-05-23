Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.80 on Friday. Clarus has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

