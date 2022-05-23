StockNews.com Upgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DXPE opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

